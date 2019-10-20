Iceberg-making submarines could possibly repopulate the Arctic with more ice

Posted 4:40 AM, October 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:38AM, October 20, 2019

Andrew Shepherd

A team of Indonesian designers may have found a new solution for climate crisis: iceberg-making submarines. A recent CNN report explains how this idea got recognized at an  international design competition, appealing to radical approaches on sustainability.  The Matt Bubala Show welcomes Andrew Shepherd, a professor at Leeds University with expertise in Earth observation, polar science and climate science. Shepherd discusses the idea of refreezing the Earth’s poles.

 

 

