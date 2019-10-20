× Iceberg-making submarines could possibly repopulate the Arctic with more ice

A team of Indonesian designers may have found a new solution for climate crisis: iceberg-making submarines. A recent CNN report explains how this idea got recognized at an international design competition, appealing to radical approaches on sustainability. The Matt Bubala Show welcomes Andrew Shepherd, a professor at Leeds University with expertise in Earth observation, polar science and climate science. Shepherd discusses the idea of refreezing the Earth’s poles.