Horror on the Air: 'The House in Cypress Canyon' with Robert Taylor and Cathy Lewis

Introduced by WGN Radio’s Dave Plier, this chilling episode of ‘Suspense: The House in Cypress Canyon’ begins as a new home goes up for sale in Cypress Canyon, when a shoebox containing a manuscript found by construction workers inside the unfinished house details all the horrifying things that would happen to the future occupants.