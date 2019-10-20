× Hoge and Jahns: Week 7 Postgame Show: Saints 36, Bears 25

After a disappointing trip overseas, the Bears had an extra week to get healthy and prepare for the New Orleans Saints. Apparently, they needed more time. They lost 36-25 in front of the home fans at Soldier Field. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns discuss what went wrong, as the team’s only touchdown before garbage time came via special teams. They breakdown Mitchell Trubisky’s performance after returning from a non-throwing shoulder injury, and talk about whether he’s progressed enough in his third season as a pro. Hoge and Jahns play the postgame comments from Trubisky as well as head coach Matt Nagy. They also take a look ahead to next week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

