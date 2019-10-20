× Dr. says later start times in school are beneficial for students and teachers

This week, California became the first state to pass a law that initiates later start times in schools. The Matt Bubala Show chats with Dr. Cora Breuner, past chair of the AAP Committee on Adolescence and member of the Division of Adolescent Medicine and the Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Department at Seattle Children’s Hospital. Breuner says that kids need between 8-10 hours of sleep a day. “If that doesn’t happen, they are usually less attentive at school.” Sleep deprived children also have the potential to get into more car accidents have a harder time dealing with their coping skills. Breuner mentions depressed or anxious behavior. Not only is getting enough sleep beneficial for kids, teachers also need to have proper amounts of sleep. Ideally, cell phones should also be turned off at bed time. For more tips, the full interview segment can be found here.