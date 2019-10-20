Chicago’s Classic Horror TV Shows, Gone But Not Forgotten: ‘Creature Features’, ‘Shock Theater’, Monster Rally’, ‘Monstrous Movie’

Posted 4:08 AM, October 20, 2019, by

PHOTO: Creature Features image. Courtesy of WGN Television and The Museum of Broadcast Communications

Dave and the late night crew talk about Chicago’s most memorable TV horror movie shows including ‘Shock Theater’ with Terry Bennett, ‘Screaming Yellow Theater’ with Jerry G. Bishop, Saturday night staple ‘Creature Features’ with the image of ‘The Ghoul’ on WGN, ‘Monster Rally’, ‘The Monstrous Movie’, ‘Thrillerama’, the original ‘Son of Svengoolie’ with Rich Koz and others…

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.