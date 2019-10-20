× Chicago’s Classic Horror TV Shows, Gone But Not Forgotten: ‘Creature Features’, ‘Shock Theater’, Monster Rally’, ‘Monstrous Movie’

Dave and the late night crew talk about Chicago’s most memorable TV horror movie shows including ‘Shock Theater’ with Terry Bennett, ‘Screaming Yellow Theater’ with Jerry G. Bishop, Saturday night staple ‘Creature Features’ with the image of ‘The Ghoul’ on WGN, ‘Monster Rally’, ‘The Monstrous Movie’, ‘Thrillerama’, the original ‘Son of Svengoolie’ with Rich Koz and others…