Brian Noonan Show 10/20/19: Coffee for Mental Health, plus the Festival of Wood and Barrel-Aged Beer (FoBAB)

Brian discusses the Chicago teacher’s strike, Passion House Coffee’s partnership with Chance the Rapper’s charity SocialWorks and My State of Mind, Chicago decriminalizing mushrooms, the 17th Annual Festival of Wood & Barrel-Aged Beer (FoBAB), Rockin’ for a Cure, and more!



Brian opens the show by discussing the Chicago teacher’s strike and taking calls from listeners about how they’re talking to their kids about it.

Then, Joshua Millman, founder and owner of Passion House Coffee, and Justin Cunningham, co-founder of Chance the Rapper’s charity SocialWorks, join Brian in-studio to talk about the partnership between their two organizations. Passion House will now serve their award-winning cold coffee brew in specially designed cans, and with every purchase, 50 percent of the proceeds benefit My State of Mind, which is SocialWorks’ mental wellness solution. MSOM aims to unify the broader mental health community, increase access and visibility of services, and make it admirable to be honest with yourself and others.

Then, Brian talks about over the weekend, Chicago became the largest US city to decriminalize entheogens — basically, psychedelic plants and fungi. Cody then gives a cautionary tale of psychedelics that involves a gift shop in Amsterdam and “magic truffles” with some hilarious commentary from Brian.

Then, Brian discusses a proposed tax that would affect solo rideshare passengers in downtown Chicago. He and Cody discuss the implications of such a tax and whether it might affect passenger behavior in the city.

Kevin Cary, owner of Begyle Brewing and president of the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild, and Danielle D’Alessandro, executive director of the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild, then join Brian in-studio to discuss the 17th Annual Festival of Wood & Barrel-Aged Beer (FoBAB). On November 8th and 9th, more than 200 breweries from across the country will converge on Chicago to showcase 400 of the world’s rarest, most exclusive wood and barrel-aged beer, cider, mead, and perry at North America’s largest and most prestigious barrel-aged beer festival and competition.

Andy Cole then calls in to discuss Rockin’ for a Cure, an annual fundraiser hosted by the Dads’ Chapter of the Leukemia Research Foundation. Rockin’ for a Cure is a great event for dancing, singing along, and having fun to support the fight against all blood cancers. And on top of all that, Brian Noonan will be emceeing the event, which place on Tuesday, November 19, from 7pm-10pm at Durty Nellie’s (180 N. Smith Street) in Palatine.