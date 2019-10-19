Wintrust Business Lunch 10/19/19: GM strike reaches day 34, Apple’s parental controls fall short, & CareMerge connects families and caregivers

Amy Guth talks to reporters and business leaders across the country about the news of the week.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Amy and producer Griffin discuss the groups striking across the country, including the GM workers and Chicago teachers.

Segment 2: (At 7:40) Fahad Aziz, founder of CareMerge, talks about how his company uses software to connect caregivers and patients’ families.

Segment 3: (At 15:24) Washington Post reporter Reed Albergotti joins Amy to discuss how teens and children circumvent parental controls on Apple products and apps.

Segment 4: (At 25:57) Amy and Griffin preview the launch of two new streaming services that are expected to change the face of entertainment: Apple TV + and Disney +.

