× White Sox Weekly 10/19/19: New White Sox hitting coach Frank Menechino breaks down his approach

As the ALCS continues on, so does the White Sox offseason. Despite the lack of White Sox news, Mark Carman chats with new hitting coach Frank Menechino. How is his approach to hitting different than others? How did he connect with players such as Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich? Frank explains and gives a little bit of insight as to how he teaches major league hitters. Later in the show, Carm talks to White Sox prospect Tyler Johnson about how he is apart of the US Olympic baseball team and why Muhammed Ali is one of his idols.