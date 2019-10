× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.19.19: Chicago weekend events, more fake ID stories, & the VibeScore

John talks to Sharene Shariatzadeh, president and CEO of LUMA8, about the Arts in the Dark parade happening tonight. He also plays some clips from his Teddy Roosevelt show last weekend, asks for your fake (or real) ID stories, and rates news stories of the week in the VibeScore segment.