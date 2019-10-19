Quest for Gold – Episode 13: Bradie Tennell Readies For The Next Figure Skating Season With Eyes on Beijing 2022

Bradie Tennell of the United States performs her women's free skating routine during Japan Open figure skating team competition at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, north of Tokyo Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)

On this week’s episode of Quest for Gold…

We can’t stop talking about Simone Biles.

What’s up with Joe Girardi?

LeBron James finds himself in an international controversy.

Marathoners are breaking records, is equipment playing a factor?

And we talk to Carpenterville’s own Bradie Tennell, as she readies for her next competition season.  Her foot is healed.  Her memories of the Olympics are fresh.  And no surprise she wants to go back.

