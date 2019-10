× OTL #679: Real-life stories of disability, Letter to the Mayor about mobility justice in Chicago

Mike Stephen talks to Pia Justesen, author of a new book called From the Periphery: Real-Life Stories of Disability that is an oral history of those living with disabilities and then discusses mobility justice with Anton Seals, the lead steward of Grow Greater Englewood. This week’s local music is brought to us by LagPass.

