Jon Hansen Full Show 10.19.19 | Best and Worst 'Oops' Moments, The latest news from Outer Space, and 'Today I Learned'

Tonight Jon Hansen is in for WGN’s Nightside! The show starts off with a look at today’s best, worst, craziest and dumbest stories from the news. Then, listeners call in with their most bone-headed injuries and share hilarious stories of how they happened. Mike Wall, Senior Writer at Space.com, calls in to share the latest happenings in outer space including the first ever female duo to take to the stars and the abundance of space trash.