× Featured Co-Host: Managing Partner of Lightbank Victor Pascucci | Startup Showcase: Aventify

On the show today Scott is then joined with the Managing Partner of Lightbank, Victor Pascucci III to ride shotgun. Victor is a venture capitalist with 19+ years of broad professional experience. Top decile performing track record. Extensive fin-tech (insur-tech, banking & wealth management) investing and financial services track record. Diverse background with Fortune 130 and early-stage venture companies. Complementary leadership roles in corporate strategy and as general counsel and Lightbank is a no-nonsense approach to venture capital.

On the latter half of the show, Scott kicks off the Startup Showcase by talking with the the CEO of Avenify, Justin Potts. Avenify is a marketplace lending platform for Income Share Agreements, allowing students to finance their education debt-free, backed by investors who earn a return when the students succeed.

To invest in Avenify click here.

Make sure to follow Technori on Facebook and Twitter.