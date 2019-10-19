Featured Co-Host: Managing Partner of Lightbank Victor Pascucci | Startup Showcase: Aventify

Posted 5:10 PM, October 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:13PM, October 19, 2019

Scott Kitun gives you 5 good minutes.

On the show today Scott is then joined with the Managing Partner of Lightbank, Victor Pascucci III to ride shotgun. Victor is a venture capitalist with 19+ years of broad professional experience. Top decile performing track record. Extensive fin-tech (insur-tech, banking & wealth management) investing and financial services track record. Diverse background with Fortune 130 and early-stage venture companies. Complementary leadership roles in corporate strategy and as general counsel and Lightbank is a no-nonsense approach to venture capital.

On the latter half of the show, Scott kicks off the Startup Showcase by talking with the the CEO of Avenify, Justin Potts. Avenify is a marketplace lending platform for Income Share Agreements, allowing students to finance their education debt-free, backed by investors who earn a return when the students succeed.

