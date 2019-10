× Chicago Style Pizza Roundtable Topped with Steve Dolinsky, David Hammond and Louisa Chu!

National Pizza Month is HERE and all roads lead to Chicago aka Pizza City USA…Author and Hungry Hound Steve Dolinsky, David Hammond of New City Magazine and Luisa Chu of Chicago Tribune and “Chewing” Podcast join Dane “On The Road”. Hear as the group shares thoughts on styles, history, iconic brands and pizza personalities PLUS how they celebrate the holiday month their way and in Chicago’s tradition!