Wintrust Business Lunch 10/18/19: Couples That Work, Hallmark Christmas Movies, & Marijuana Zoning Hold Ups

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from how to effectively intertwine personal/work lives with a significant other to the secret behind the Hallmark Channel’s popularity during this time of year.

Segment 1: (At 00:00) Jennifer Petriglieri, Author of Couples That Work: How Dual Career Couples Can Thrive in Love and Work, shared her expertise on how to navigate and intertwine work/personal lives with significant others.

Segment 2: (At 8:24) Adam Ochstein, CEO of StratEx, explained how a business acquisition is sort of like dating and growing into a relationship.

Segment 3: (At 13:25) Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Hallmark Channels, shed some light on what makes them the highest rated cable network in the 4th quarter & how people have come to bring Hallmark movies into their holiday traditions.

Segment 4: (At 22:06) A.D. Quig, Reporter at Crain’s Chicago Business, updated Steve on a group of Chicago alderman is threatening to hold up marijuana sales in Illinois so that the city can level the playing field for minority owned businesses.

 

