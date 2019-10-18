Ongoing coverage of the Chicago Teachers Strike

Video: Weekend Warning – Two Weeks until Halloween Edition

Posted 2:57 PM, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 02:54PM, October 18, 2019

There are just two weeks until Halloween, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate this weekend. No matter what your plans may be, Lauren Lapka reminds us that the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive around Chicago.

ALL WEEKEND (10/18-10/20)

Night of 1,000 Jack-o’-Lanterns

Chicago Ghost Con

  • Join ghost hunters, mediums, clairvoyants, and paranormal enthusiasts to hear speakers, attend workshops, watch films, shop from 40 vendors, and watch a paranormal pro wrestling event
  • Holiday Inn Chicago SW- Countryside
  • Fri 4-12   Sat 9-12  Sun 9-3:30
  • https://chicagohauntings.com/2019-chicago-ghost-conference/

Halloween Hollow

FRIDAY

Stammtisch Open Haus Oktoberfest

Fleurotica

Northwestern vs. Ohio State

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

Chocolate, Wine, and Spirits Expo

  • Promises 50 vendors displaying products for you to sample and purchase, wine and spirits tasting, and chef demonstrations at Stephen M Bailey Auditorium
  • Fri  5-10   Sat  11-6
  • Tickets $45-$55
  • https://chocolatewinespirits.weebly.com/

SATURDAY

OperaFest

Arts in the Dark

  • Halloween parade of artistic creatures on State Street (from Lake to Van Buren)
  • After parties at Millennium Park and Maggie Daley Park.
  • Free
  • 6-8pm
  • http://artsinthedark.org/attend/

Chicago Home Movie Day

Tiny Beautiful Things

Franz Liszt Birthday Gala

Brew Moon Beer & Band Festival

Steep Ravine Infusion Fest

Cider and Ale Festival

Wheaton Haunted Halloween Flea Market

Nightmare on Chicago Street

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

Open House Chicago

SUNDAY

Bloody Mary Fest

Uncommon Threads

Meet Olympian Adam Rippon

  • Adam will be on-stage and in-conversation with author, queer historian, and Chicago LGBT Hall of Famer Owen Keehnen.
  • Each ticket holder will receive a signed copy of Adam's new memoir, Beautiful on the Outside, and get a chance to meet Adam and get a picture with him.
  • 7-8:30pm
  • The music box theatre

Naperville Half-Marathon

  • Closes most streets downtown, plus Mill north to Ogden, Washington south to 75th, and Aurora and Jefferson west to River Rd.

Bears vs. Saints

Blackhawks vs. Capitals

HALLOWEEN

Night of 1,000 Jack-o’-Lanterns

Pumpkin Patches

Corn Mazes

Basement of the Dead (aurora)

Statesville Haunted Prison & City of the Dead (Joliet)

Bengtson’s Pumpkin Fest (Homer Glen)

Halloween Hollow

Free Horror movies outdoors (Campfire Horrors)

The Attic Haunted House (Chase Park)

Halloween in the Parks

Realm of Terror Haunted House (Round Lake Beach)

Wheaton Haunted Halloween Flea Market

Nightmare on Chicago Street

Boo at the Zoo (Brookfield Zoo)

