Video: Weekend Warning – Two Weeks until Halloween Edition

There are just two weeks until Halloween, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate this weekend. No matter what your plans may be, Lauren Lapka reminds us that the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive around Chicago.
ALL WEEKEND (10/18-10/20)
Night of 1,000 Jack-o’-Lanterns
- Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe
- 6:30-10:30
- Entertaining characters, live artists carving pumpkins, and ghostly trains.
- https://www.chicagobotanic.org/halloween
Chicago Ghost Con
- Join ghost hunters, mediums, clairvoyants, and paranormal enthusiasts to hear speakers, attend workshops, watch films, shop from 40 vendors, and watch a paranormal pro wrestling event
- Holiday Inn Chicago SW- Countryside
- Fri 4-12 Sat 9-12 Sun 9-3:30
- https://chicagohauntings.com/2019-chicago-ghost-conference/
Halloween Hollow
- Carnival rides, hayrides, pony rides, music, contests, games, Halloween entertainment, a beer tent, and a food court
- Mokena Main Park
- Fri 4-8 Sat 12-8 Sun 1-5
- https://www.facebook.com/events/239141450128685/
FRIDAY
Stammtisch Open Haus Oktoberfest
- German American cultural Center
- 7:30-12
- Plenty of yodeling, dancing, and pretzel eating
- Floor 5
- https://dankhaus.com/event-3555702
Fleurotica
- A Haute-couture runway show where flowers meet fashion
- Garfield Park Conservatory
- Tickets include cocktails and hors d’oeuvres
- 6:30-9:30
- https://garfieldconservatory.org/event/fleurotica-2019/
Northwestern vs. Ohio State
Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets
FRIDAY/SATURDAY
Chocolate, Wine, and Spirits Expo
- Promises 50 vendors displaying products for you to sample and purchase, wine and spirits tasting, and chef demonstrations at Stephen M Bailey Auditorium
- Fri 5-10 Sat 11-6
- Tickets $45-$55
- https://chocolatewinespirits.weebly.com/
SATURDAY
OperaFest
- Hear three opera pieces performed by graduate students with piano accompaniment
- Roosevelt University
- Free
- 2-5
- https://www.roosevelt.edu/news-events/events#!view/event/date/20191019/event_id/108961
Arts in the Dark
- Halloween parade of artistic creatures on State Street (from Lake to Van Buren)
- After parties at Millennium Park and Maggie Daley Park.
- Free
- 6-8pm
- http://artsinthedark.org/attend/
Chicago Home Movie Day
- Chicago History Museum
- Free
- Get a glimpse of adorable pets, questionable fashions, long-departed loved ones, and neighborhoods in transition.
- You are welcome to bring your own movie.
- 1-5:30pm
- http://www.chicagofilmarchives.org/current-events/chicago-home-movie-day-2019
Tiny Beautiful Things
- Play based on the experiences of an anonymous advice columnist.
- Victory Gardens
- https://victorygardens.org/event/tiny-beautiful-things/
Franz Liszt Birthday Gala
- 7:30-9:30
- Features talented pianists playing music by Liszt at Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston
- Free
- https://www.facebook.com/events/378844979725218/
Brew Moon Beer & Band Festival
- Taste 150 craft and import beers with live entertainment and food for sale
- McCook
- 6-11
- http://brewmoonfest.com/
Steep Ravine Infusion Fest
- 12-10
- Live bands on stage, food and drink vendors, beer, spirits, and a “make your own infusion bar”
- Ravinia Brewing in Highland Park
- Free admission
- https://www.raviniabrewing.com/blog/ravinia-brewing-taproom/details/2019-10-19/1-infusion-fest
Cider and Ale Festival
- Sample hard cider and seasonal beers from 45 local breweries and cideries while listening to live music
- Morton Arboretum
- 1-5
- Tickets $65-$75
- https://www.mortonarb.org/events/cider-and-ale-festival
Wheaton Haunted Halloween Flea Market
- Come in costume to shop for food, antiques, and collectibles
- DuPage County Fairgrounds
- Gothic Illusion Show (7pm)
- Costume contest (9:15pm)
- 3-12
- https://zurkopromotions.com/wheaton-illinois-haunted-halloween-flea-market/
Nightmare on Chicago Street
- 6-11pm
- A zombie themed party with bands, booze, food vendors, and graffiti artists
- Chicago St (Douglas to Villa) in Elgin
- http://www.nightmareonchicagostreet.com/
SATURDAY/SUNDAY
Open House Chicago
- Get a rare behind-the-scenes look at 250 of the city’s finest buildings.
- Free
- https://openhousechicago.org/
SUNDAY
Bloody Mary Fest
- Theatre on the Lake
- Main event 12-4 Morning on the Lake 8:30-11:30
- Tickets $35-$80
- https://www.bloodymarychi.com/
Uncommon Threads
- Wearable art show
- 10-3
- Luncheon, a runway show, and a boutique featuring fine textile works
- Q center in St. Charles
- https://fineline.org/pages/uncommonthreads2019
Meet Olympian Adam Rippon
- Adam will be on-stage and in-conversation with author, queer historian, and Chicago LGBT Hall of Famer Owen Keehnen.
- Each ticket holder will receive a signed copy of Adam's new memoir, Beautiful on the Outside, and get a chance to meet Adam and get a picture with him.
- 7-8:30pm
- The music box theatre
Naperville Half-Marathon
- Closes most streets downtown, plus Mill north to Ogden, Washington south to 75th, and Aurora and Jefferson west to River Rd.
Bears vs. Saints
Blackhawks vs. Capitals
HALLOWEEN
Pumpkin Patches
Corn Mazes
Basement of the Dead (aurora)
Statesville Haunted Prison & City of the Dead (Joliet)
Bengtson’s Pumpkin Fest (Homer Glen)
Free Horror movies outdoors (Campfire Horrors)
- https://www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/about-us/news/frightening-films-return-northerly-island-chicago-park-districts-horror-movie-series
The Attic Haunted House (Chase Park)
Halloween in the Parks
Realm of Terror Haunted House (Round Lake Beach)
Boo at the Zoo (Brookfield Zoo)