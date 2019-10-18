Video: Weekend Warning – Two Weeks until Halloween Edition

There are just two weeks until Halloween, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate this weekend. No matter what your plans may be, Lauren Lapka reminds us that the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive around Chicago.

ALL WEEKEND (10/18-10/20)

Night of 1,000 Jack-o’-Lanterns

Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe

6:30-10:30

Entertaining characters, live artists carving pumpkins, and ghostly trains.

https://www.chicagobotanic.org/halloween

Chicago Ghost Con

Join ghost hunters, mediums, clairvoyants, and paranormal enthusiasts to hear speakers, attend workshops, watch films, shop from 40 vendors, and watch a paranormal pro wrestling event

Holiday Inn Chicago SW- Countryside

Fri 4-12 Sat 9-12 Sun 9-3:30

https://chicagohauntings.com/2019-chicago-ghost-conference/

Halloween Hollow

Carnival rides, hayrides, pony rides, music, contests, games, Halloween entertainment, a beer tent, and a food court

Mokena Main Park

Fri 4-8 Sat 12-8 Sun 1-5

https://www.facebook.com/events/239141450128685/

FRIDAY

Stammtisch Open Haus Oktoberfest

German American cultural Center

7:30-12

Plenty of yodeling, dancing, and pretzel eating

Floor 5

https://dankhaus.com/event-3555702

Fleurotica

A Haute-couture runway show where flowers meet fashion

Garfield Park Conservatory

Tickets include cocktails and hors d’oeuvres

6:30-9:30

https://garfieldconservatory.org/event/fleurotica-2019/

Northwestern vs. Ohio State

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

Chocolate, Wine, and Spirits Expo

Promises 50 vendors displaying products for you to sample and purchase, wine and spirits tasting, and chef demonstrations at Stephen M Bailey Auditorium

Fri 5-10 Sat 11-6

Tickets $45-$55

https://chocolatewinespirits.weebly.com/

SATURDAY

OperaFest

Hear three opera pieces performed by graduate students with piano accompaniment

Roosevelt University

Free

2-5

https://www.roosevelt.edu/news-events/events#!view/event/date/20191019/event_id/108961

Arts in the Dark

Halloween parade of artistic creatures on State Street (from Lake to Van Buren)

After parties at Millennium Park and Maggie Daley Park.

Free

6-8pm

http://artsinthedark.org/attend/

Chicago Home Movie Day

Chicago History Museum

Free

Get a glimpse of adorable pets, questionable fashions, long-departed loved ones, and neighborhoods in transition.

You are welcome to bring your own movie.

1-5:30pm

http://www.chicagofilmarchives.org/current-events/chicago-home-movie-day-2019

Tiny Beautiful Things

Play based on the experiences of an anonymous advice columnist.

Victory Gardens

https://victorygardens.org/event/tiny-beautiful-things/

Franz Liszt Birthday Gala

7:30-9:30

Features talented pianists playing music by Liszt at Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston

Free

https://www.facebook.com/events/378844979725218/

Brew Moon Beer & Band Festival

Taste 150 craft and import beers with live entertainment and food for sale

McCook

6-11

http://brewmoonfest.com/

Steep Ravine Infusion Fest

12-10

Live bands on stage, food and drink vendors, beer, spirits, and a “make your own infusion bar”

Ravinia Brewing in Highland Park

Free admission

https://www.raviniabrewing.com/blog/ravinia-brewing-taproom/details/2019-10-19/1-infusion-fest

Cider and Ale Festival

Sample hard cider and seasonal beers from 45 local breweries and cideries while listening to live music

Morton Arboretum

1-5

Tickets $65-$75

https://www.mortonarb.org/events/cider-and-ale-festival

Wheaton Haunted Halloween Flea Market

Come in costume to shop for food, antiques, and collectibles

DuPage County Fairgrounds

Gothic Illusion Show (7pm)

Costume contest (9:15pm)

3-12

https://zurkopromotions.com/wheaton-illinois-haunted-halloween-flea-market/

Nightmare on Chicago Street

6-11pm

A zombie themed party with bands, booze, food vendors, and graffiti artists

Chicago St (Douglas to Villa) in Elgin

http://www.nightmareonchicagostreet.com/

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

Open House Chicago

Get a rare behind-the-scenes look at 250 of the city’s finest buildings.

Free

https://openhousechicago.org/

SUNDAY

Bloody Mary Fest

Theatre on the Lake

Main event 12-4 Morning on the Lake 8:30-11:30

Tickets $35-$80

https://www.bloodymarychi.com/

Uncommon Threads

Wearable art show

10-3

Luncheon, a runway show, and a boutique featuring fine textile works

Q center in St. Charles

https://fineline.org/pages/uncommonthreads2019

Meet Olympian Adam Rippon

Adam will be on-stage and in-conversation with author, queer historian, and Chicago LGBT Hall of Famer Owen Keehnen.

Each ticket holder will receive a signed copy of Adam's new memoir, Beautiful on the Outside, and get a chance to meet Adam and get a picture with him.

7-8:30pm

The music box theatre

Naperville Half-Marathon

Closes most streets downtown, plus Mill north to Ogden, Washington south to 75th, and Aurora and Jefferson west to River Rd.

Bears vs. Saints

Blackhawks vs. Capitals

HALLOWEEN

Pumpkin Patches

Corn Mazes

Basement of the Dead (aurora)

Statesville Haunted Prison & City of the Dead (Joliet)

Bengtson’s Pumpkin Fest (Homer Glen)

Free Horror movies outdoors (Campfire Horrors)

The Attic Haunted House (Chase Park)

Halloween in the Parks

Realm of Terror Haunted House (Round Lake Beach)

Boo at the Zoo (Brookfield Zoo)