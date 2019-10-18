Ongoing coverage of the Chicago Teachers Strike

This Week Jennifer Aniston is Trending; Find Out Why?

Posted 1:48 PM, October 18, 2019, by
Google, Trends, 2019, Youtube, Google, Trends, 2019, Youtube, Washington Nationals, Earthquakes, Pixel 4, Jennifer Aniston, Wildlife Photographer of the Year, Fortnite Chapter 2MasonVeraPaine, Mason Paine, MasonVeraPaine.com, Unabridged Millennial, Millennial, WGNRadio.com, MVP.Show, Chicago, Illinois, WGN Radio, Lifestyle, Team MVP, Juan Soto

Google (Photo Courtesy of Google)

Google Trends Expert, Justin Burr breakdown this week’s Top 5 Searched Google Trends & viewed YouTube video.

You can visit Google.com for all of your search needs
You can like Google on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Google
Follow Google on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Google

Top YouTube Video of the Week: Fortnite Chapter 2 | Launch Trailer

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.