The Top Five@5 (10/18/19): Meghan Markle opens up about negative press during pregnancy, Dennis Rodman says sports & politics should be kept seperate, Prince’s estate releases unheard demo, and more…

Singing star Prince is all smiles as he addresses the audience at the American Music Awards, Jan. 27, 1986 in Los Angeles. He was up for several awards but did not place, but did present the award in the Pop-Rock Category for favorite single to Huey Lewis for his "Power of Love," hit. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

The Top Five@5 for Friday, October 18th, 2019:

Meghan Markle in a new documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey”, talks about the negative attentions she’s been getting from the press during her pregnancy. Dennis Rodman in an interview with Tucker Carlson about the NBA’s stance toward China, says that sports & politics should be kept separate. Prince’s estate releases a new single in honor of the late rocker’s 40th anniversary of his second album, and more!

