× The Top Five@5 (10/18/19): Meghan Markle opens up about negative press during pregnancy, Dennis Rodman says sports & politics should be kept seperate, Prince’s estate releases unheard demo, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Friday, October 18th, 2019:

Meghan Markle in a new documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey”, talks about the negative attentions she’s been getting from the press during her pregnancy. Dennis Rodman in an interview with Tucker Carlson about the NBA’s stance toward China, says that sports & politics should be kept separate. Prince’s estate releases a new single in honor of the late rocker’s 40th anniversary of his second album, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3689785/3689785_2019-10-19-004925.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!