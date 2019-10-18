× The Opening Bell 10/18/19: Earnings numbers are coming out and United Airlines is shifting their fleet

Happy Friday! Today on The Opening Bell Bennett Wakenight filled in for Steve Grzanich and caught up with Paul Nolte (SVP at Kingsview Wealth Management) about the recent developments in Brexit and the latest numbers that have come in this earnings season. Later Bennett chats with Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Reporter at Skift.com) about how United Airlines is shifting their fleet around and how we are living in the “golden age of travel”!