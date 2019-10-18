Childcare and Camp Options During 2019 CPS Teachers’ Strike

The Opening Bell 10/18/19: Earnings numbers are coming out and United Airlines is shifting their fleet

Posted 6:52 AM, October 18, 2019, by

Paul Nolte

Happy Friday! Today on The Opening Bell Bennett Wakenight filled in for Steve Grzanich and caught  up with Paul Nolte (SVP at Kingsview Wealth Management) about the recent developments in Brexit and the latest numbers that have come in this earnings season. Later Bennett chats with Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Reporter at Skift.com) about how United Airlines is shifting their fleet around and how we are living in the “golden age of travel”!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.