The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.18.19: Metropolitan Planning Council and Lyft on possible ride share tax hike, Northwestern Medicine on eye health, Bright Side of Life

John Williams invites Metropolitan Planning Council Director of Transportation Audrey Wennink to explain to listeners why the mayor’s proposal to increase ride share taxes will aid lower income users of the service. Then, Lyft Spokesperson Campbell Matthews explains how an increase accomplishes the opposite, and why she thinks the city doesn’t understand congestion. John then reconnects in-studio with the Northwestern Medicine ophthalmologist, Dr. Amani Fawzi, who recently repaired his detached retina. Listeners call, text and comment on Facebook with their eye health concerns and questions. Finally, John, Elif and Lauren give you Fun Things To Do This Weekend and the Bright Side of Life.