Ongoing coverage of the Chicago Teachers Strike

The John Williams NewsClick: Should the strike also put extracurricular activities on hold?

Posted 1:55 PM, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 01:53PM, October 18, 2019

Phillips' Amir Watts (34) lays on the ground as he celebrates with teammate Donald Gardner (1) after they beat Althoff 51-7 to win the IHSA Class 4A high school championship football game Friday, Nov. 27, 2015, at Huskie Stadium in Dekalb, Ill. It is the first time a Chicago public school won in the football state contest. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.