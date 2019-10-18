Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour
Ongoing coverage of the Chicago Teachers Strike

The Chicago Way, John Kass (10/18/19): The media’s role spreading impeachment fever in the Beltway, Kasso’s ‘Tale of Two Cities,’ and more…

Posted 12:18 PM, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 12:17PM, October 18, 2019

President Donald Trump speaks during an event where he congratulated astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch as they conduct the first all-female spacewalk, from the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Chicago Way: Ep. 218 (10/18/19: John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by former Cook County GOP chair Chris Robling to look at the Democrat’s(with the help of Beltway media & CNN’s Jeff Zucker) impeachment agenda, the scattered field of 2020 candidates, and Chicago Way politics at play on a national level. Plus, Kasso presents a ‘Tale of Cities’ in Illinois, those who work to pay taxes & those that strike to get paid by taxes.

Download this episode here by using 'Save As'

