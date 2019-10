× The BBQ Pilgrim, Mark Dolan on His Journeys and The Jack!

Mark Dolan aka The BBQ Pilgrim joins Dane “On The Road” to share his story of career and cross country “pilgrimage” to seek out and share the BBQ stories of America. Hear as he talks about the ways BBQ brings us together and the barriers between regions and styles. Listen as Mark previews the ultimate experience in the BBQ world, “The Jack” and the sights, sounds, and history making competition coming up in Lynchburg.