× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.18.19 | It’s Flu-Shot Friday

On this episode, Steve and the crew get their flu shots! Dr. Kevin Most and Nurse, Karen Romano, (Super Joe’s mom) join in studio. The show continues with Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer in studio, and NFL Hall of Famer Dan Hampton previews the Bears game against the New Orleans Saints. Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment and Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton previews the two big home games this weekend. President & CEO of LUMA8 talks about the upcoming Halloween Parade that’s taking place this weekend on State St. Plus, Mecum Auctions CEO, Dave Magers joins in studio to talk about their upcoming auction that will be held this weekend at the Renaissance Schaumburg Conventions Center.

Listen to the podcast here: