Listen: N Zone Live Northwestern Football Pregame

Showtime’s Mark McKinnon on the CNN/NYT Presidential debate: “Warren looked a little wobbly and vulnerable, there’s potential for Buttigeig to make a move in Iowa.”

Posted 4:59 PM, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 04:56PM, October 18, 2019

Mark McKinnon

Executive producer/co-host of Showtime’s The Circus: Inside The Wildest Political Show On Earth Mark McKinnon joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to analyze the CNN/NYT Democratic Presidential Debate, and preview this week’s episode of his fast-paced, groundbreaking show.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.