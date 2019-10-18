× Showtime’s Mark McKinnon on the CNN/NYT Presidential debate: “Warren looked a little wobbly and vulnerable, there’s potential for Buttigeig to make a move in Iowa.”

Executive producer/co-host of Showtime’s The Circus: Inside The Wildest Political Show On Earth Mark McKinnon joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to analyze the CNN/NYT Democratic Presidential Debate, and preview this week’s episode of his fast-paced, groundbreaking show.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3689748/3689748_2019-10-18-212148.64kmono.mp3

