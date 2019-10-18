Listen: Northwestern vs. Ohio State – Also available on 560 AM

Roe Conn Full Show (10/18/19): Showtimes’ Mark McKinnon checks in from the campaign trail, Chicago Blues icon Billy Branch takes you back to where it all began, and more…

Posted 7:43 PM, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:30PM, October 18, 2019

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, October 18th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Demetrius Ivory forecasts a mixed bag for the weekend; Lauren Lapka’s List of things to Do, See, & Avoid is discussed; Host & Executive producer of Showtime’s The Circus Mark McKinnnon reports on another wild week in politics; Bears Insider Adam Hoge checks in on what to expect on Sunday when the Bears take on the Saints; The Top Five@5 features President Trump calling the International Space Station; The folks from Hofbräuhaus Chicago in Rosemont roll out the #CanarbleWagon; And Chicago Blues icon Billy Branch talks about the debut of his new album Roots And Branches – The Songs Of Little Walter.

