A woman holds a strike sign as teachers picket outside George Leland Elementary School on Chicago's West Side Thursday, Oct., 17, 2019. This group chanted about lowering class size and adding support staff, such as school nurses. Educators in schools in low-income neighborhoods like this one also say they get less funding and staff compared with schools in wealthier areas of the city. (AP Photo/Martha Irvine)
PepsiCo Showdown Founder Joe Trost on the impact of the strike on student athletes
A woman holds a strike sign as teachers picket outside George Leland Elementary School on Chicago's West Side Thursday, Oct., 17, 2019. This group chanted about lowering class size and adding support staff, such as school nurses. Educators in schools in low-income neighborhoods like this one also say they get less funding and staff compared with schools in wealthier areas of the city. (AP Photo/Martha Irvine)
PepsiCo Showdown Founder Joe Trost joins the show to talk about the brunt the Chicago teachers strike has on CPS students who are part of Illinois High School Association athletics.