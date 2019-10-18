Nick Digilio 10.18.19 | Comedian Daniel Van Kirk, Dawn of the Dead, Pointless Inventions, Friday Features
Hour 1:
+ Fictional movie food and drink
+ Comedian & Podcaster Daniel Van Kirk
Hour 2:
+ Facts about the movie Dawn of the Dead
Hour 3:
+ Completely pointless inventions and infomercial products
Hour 4:
+ You Big Dummy
+ Straight Outta Context
+ Nick D Show Spies
+ Fly Jamz Friday
