Music historian Gary Wenstrup on 50th anniversary of iconic ‘Abbey Road’ album

It’s been 50 years since the release of “Abbey Road,” the iconic last album of The Beatles, which included the tracks of well-known hits like “Come Together,” “Here Comes the Sun,” “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer,” and “Octopus’s Garden.” Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by music historian Gary Wenstrup to talk about the making of The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album, from the writings and recordings. Gary also gives Bill and Wendy a pop quiz on their Beatles knowledge.

For more information about The Beatles or Gary, visit his website here.

