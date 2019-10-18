× Mecum Chicago 2019 Collector Car Auction

The Mecum Chicago 2019 Collector Car Auction is taking place next week at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. Mecum Auctions per sales CEO, Dave Magers joins Steve Cochran in study to preview the three day event (October 24-26). Highlights include a 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda (Lot S109) and a 1970 Plymouth Superbird (Lot S180), as well as unique “dealer specials,” like an unrestored 1967 Ford Mustang She Country Special (Lot S107) and a one-owner 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Black Panther edition (Lot S128). Visit their WEBSITE for more information and to buy tickets.