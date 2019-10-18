× Mecum Auto Auction’s John Kraman Shares Schaumburg Show Coming with 1000 Cars!

John Kraman of Mecum Auto Auction and NBC Sports joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as John shares the excitement of the Schaumburg Auction coming in Oct and all the reasons we need to be there. Classic muscle cars, European sports cars, fun fan favorites for every style and budget. Listen as John fills us in on timing and tickets and his strategy on building your own private collection like he did! For more information go to www.mecum.com.