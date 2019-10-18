FILE - This Jan. 31, 2018 file photo shows a Lyft logo on a Lyft driver's car in Pittsburgh. Lyft officially kicked off the road show for its initial public offering Monday, March 18, 2019, with 30 million shares expected to cost between $62 and $68 per share. That would raise more than $2 billion for the San Francisco ride-hailing company, which could be valued in between $20 billion and $25 billion eventually. Lyft announced earlier this month that it intended to go public and has been in a race with Uber to be first to offer its stock to the public. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Lyft Spokesperson Campbell Matthews on Mayor’s proposal to increase ride share tax: “Chicago fees are highest in the nation”
Lyft Spokesperson Campbell Matthews joins John Williams to react to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s proposal to raise the tax on individual ride share users. She explains why the proposal to solve congestion isn’t productive for the users or the drivers, many of whom aren’t high income earners.