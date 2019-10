× Jan Kemmerling Fills Us In On Fall Family Road Trips In Illinois!

Jan Kemmerling from Enjoy Illinois and the Illinois Office of Tourism joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Jan gives us plenty of places around the state to see, taste and experience the best Illinois has to offer this fall. Listen as we talk Road Trip worthy places for family and friends, around Chicagoland and down state. For more information, to plan you next trip go to enjoyIllinois.com.