Highlights: Blackhawks 3 – Blue Jackets 2 (OT) – 10/18/19

Posted 11:19 PM, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:09PM, October 18, 2019

Chicago Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews (19) celebrates with teammates Patrick Kane (88) and Ryan Carpenter (22) after scoring the winning goal in overtime to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets in an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct 18, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – October 18, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

