FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2012 file photo, parents of Chicago public school students, Carmen Brownlee, left, and, Latonya Williams, right, join striking CPS teachers on the picket line outside a School in Chicago. Teachers in the country's third-largest city have cranked up the heat in contract talks, threatening to go on strike in less than two weeks. The Chicago Teachers Union and school district officials are clashing over cost-of-living raises, pension contributions and health care costs in negotiations that have stretched into a second year. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Former CEO of Chicago Public Schools Paul Vallas on the CPS Strike: “Lori Lightfoot is NOT Mayor Emanuel”
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2012 file photo, parents of Chicago public school students, Carmen Brownlee, left, and, Latonya Williams, right, join striking CPS teachers on the picket line outside a School in Chicago. Teachers in the country's third-largest city have cranked up the heat in contract talks, threatening to go on strike in less than two weeks. The Chicago Teachers Union and school district officials are clashing over cost-of-living raises, pension contributions and health care costs in negotiations that have stretched into a second year. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Former CEO of Chicago Public Schools Paul Vallas joins Pete McMurray to discuss the ongoing issues surrounding the CPS Strike. From the issues surrounding smaller class sizes, the pensions, and the new Mayor – Paul Vallas shares his insight into the strike.