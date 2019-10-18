Ditka’s might be leaving but singer John Vincent is here to stay! Find out where he’s heading to next

Childcare and Camp Options During 2019 CPS Teachers’ Strike

Pete McMurray sits down with the velvety vocalist John Vincent to chat about his many years with the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Steak house “Ditka’s”.  His last show at Ditka’s is October 22nd but now after many years at the popular restaurant he is leaving to pursue a plethora of new opportunities.  So, Chicago fans…Don’t fear!  Because John is here to stay.  Find out where he is heading to next by listening to his interview below!

