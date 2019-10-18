× Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben on the hottest TV shows to watch this weekend

Alexander Zalben is the managing editor of Decider.com, and he KNOWS his television. He joins the Bill and Wendy show every Friday to share what’s new in the world of television. This week, Alex recommends a couple of shows to watch. From HBO’s ‘Watchman’ to Netflix’s Paul Rudd sitcom ‘Living With Yourself.’ He also previews Hulu’s ‘Looking for Alaska,’ and ‘Castle Rock,’ and Amazon Prime’s ‘Modern Love.’

