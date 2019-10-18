Ongoing coverage of the Chicago Teachers Strike

Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben on the hottest TV shows to watch this weekend

Posted 2:58 PM, October 18, 2019

This image released by HBO shows Regina King in a scene from "Watchmen," premiering on Oct. 20. (Mark Hill/HBO via AP)

Alexander Zalben is the managing editor of Decider.com, and he KNOWS his television. He joins the Bill and Wendy show every Friday to share what’s new in the world of television. This week, Alex recommends a couple of shows to watch. From HBO’s ‘Watchman’ to Netflix’s Paul Rudd sitcom ‘Living With Yourself.’ He also previews Hulu’s ‘Looking for Alaska,’ and ‘Castle Rock,’ and Amazon Prime’s ‘Modern Love.’

