Comedian Daniel Van Kirk and Dumb People Town

Standup comedian and podcaster Daniel Van Kirk is an incredibly funny comedian and actor you probably know from Bob’s Burgers, Comedy or the NFL Network. Daniel stops by the Skyline Studios to talk about his career, his podcast with Randy Sklar & Jason Sklar called Dumb People Town and his favorite Nick D moments!

Catch Daniel’s standup this weekend at Zanies in Rosemont, Friday @ 8pm & 10:30pm and Saturday @ 7pm & 9:30pm.

AND…make sure you don’t miss his debut comedy album, Thanks Diane, releasing November 15, 2019!

