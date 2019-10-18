Ongoing coverage of the Chicago Teachers Strike

Coach Jeremy Colliton: We’re Looking To Get On A Roll

Coach Jeremy Colliton joins the Steve Cochran Show to recap the team’s first win and preview a big weekend with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals both visiting the United Center. He shares why he thinks David Kämpf’s line has been the best since training camp started. Coach Colliton also comments on winger Brandon Saad, and team captain Jonathan Toews, and how the team was able to shutdown one of the most prolific scorers in the league in Connor McDavid.

