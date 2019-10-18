× Brian Sumers on the airline industry: “We are living in the golden age of travel”

The holidays are approaching and millions of people will be traveling through airports across the country. Bennett Wakenight is joined by chats with Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Reporter at Skift.com) on how this month of October is set to be the perfect time to book flights. Why is United Airlines shifting their fleet, and Is Delta’s new subscription program for passengers worth it? Brian answers those questions and more!