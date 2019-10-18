Childcare and Camp Options During 2019 CPS Teachers’ Strike

Brian Sumers on the airline industry: “We are living in the golden age of travel”

Posted 7:00 AM, October 18, 2019, by

PHOTO: In this late Wednesday, June 26, 2019, photograph, United Airlines planes pass each other on the tarmac at Denver International Airport in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The holidays are approaching and millions of people will be traveling through airports across the country. Bennett Wakenight is joined by chats with Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Reporter at Skift.com) on how this month of October is set to be the perfect time to book flights. Why is United Airlines shifting their fleet, and Is Delta’s new subscription program for passengers worth it? Brian answers those questions and more!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.