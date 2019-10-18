× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.18.19: The psychology of gift giving

Oh, the gift of giving. Today on the show, Bill and Wendy try to map the guidelines for giving gifts to family members and colleagues at work. Then, WGN Radio’s Steve Bertrand gives us an update on the Chicago Teachers Strike as it continues into its second day. Music historian Gary Wenstrup talks about the highlights of the Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album, which is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its release this year. Plus, Alexander Zalben from Decider.com shares the top TV picks for the weekend.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.