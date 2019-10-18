× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 10.18.19: Baring it all

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy continue their conversation from the regular show about the imprisonment of Felicity Huffman and they look up some stats about the minimum-security women’s prison she is serving her 14-day sentence in California, also known as ‘Club Fed’. Then, the gang moves right along to talk about actress Suzanne Somers’s latest ‘birthday suit’ photo celebrating her 73rd birthday.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.