FILE - In this June 10, 2017 file photo, singer Dionne Warwick arrives for the opening ceremony of the Life Ball in front of the City Hall in Vienna, Austria. Warwick will be honored with an award named for a pioneering opera singer.
The Marian Anderson Award is given in Philadelphia to "critically acclaimed artists who have impacted society in a positive way." Anderson was the first black singer to perform at the Metropolitan Opera.
Mayor Jim Kenney announced Thursday, Aug. 10, that the five-time Grammy winner will receive the award at a Nov. 14 ceremony.(AP Photo/Ronald Zak, File)
Would legendary soul singer Dionne Warwick sing at your wedding? Her answer might surprise you!
Pete McMurray calls up legendary soul signer Dionne Warwick known for hits like “Walk On By” and “I Say a Little Prayer”. They discuss her brand new Christmas album, her incredible career and the moments that really impacted her life. Plus, Pete grills the singer on whether or not she get asks to sing at her family members weddings…her answer might surprise you.