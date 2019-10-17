× Would legendary soul singer Dionne Warwick sing at your wedding? Her answer might surprise you!

Pete McMurray calls up legendary soul signer Dionne Warwick known for hits like “Walk On By” and “I Say a Little Prayer”. They discuss her brand new Christmas album, her incredible career and the moments that really impacted her life. Plus, Pete grills the singer on whether or not she get asks to sing at her family members weddings…her answer might surprise you.

Follow Pete on Social Media!