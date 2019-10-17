Wintrust Business Lunch 10/17/19: Facebook’s Original Roots, Anderson’s Pens, & Cresco Labs in Chicago

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from what Mark Zuckerberg is doing to get users to look at Facebook in a different way to why fountain pens are making a come back in a digital culture.

Segment 1: (At 00:00) Ben Fox Rubin, Sr. Reporter at CNET, shared some perspective about talks that Mark Zuckerberg is having throughout the day to try and get users to get back to the original purpose of Facebook, the activism going on with Amazon employees and more.

Segment 2: (At 8:09) Bill Geiger, CEO of Geiger Wealth Management, is looked ahead to the end of the year and shifting focus for retirement plans that aren’t looking to beat the markets, but meeting individual goals.

Segment 3: (At 13:05) Lisa Anderson, Co-founder of Anderson’s Pens Chicago, explained how expensive pens and papers are making a come back in the digital age.

Segment 4: (At 21:06) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, updated Steve on one of the marijuana industry juggernauts officially gaining approval to sell recreation weed in Chicago on January 1st.