TV Talk with Dan Fienberg | Primal, Succession Season 2, Watchmen, Batwoman and more

Posted 5:37 AM, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:36AM, October 17, 2019

Regina King attends the "Watchmen" premiere at the Cinerama Dome on Monday, October 14, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

Nick and Dan convene for their bi-weekly round-up of what you should (or shouldn’t) be tuning into on TV.

This time, Dan covers the animated caveman miniseries Primalthe end of Succession season 2, and premieres of  Watchmen and Batwoman.

You can read all of Dan’s thoughts over at The Fien Print and follow him on Twitter for all your TV news.

