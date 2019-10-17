Childcare and Camp Options During 2019 CPS Teachers’ Strike

Thought Leader Don Lloyd: U.S./Chinese Trade War – “We’re Being Out Negotiated Right Now”

Posted 6:20 AM, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 06:19AM, October 17, 2019

Trade wars, Brexit, and Blockchain. Oh my! Don Lloyd (SVP of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange and Derivatives at Associated Bank) is excited to see all the volatility in the world and he might be the only one (there is one reason to be excited). Steve Grzanich kicked off the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation by focusing on back and forth progress of the U.S./China trade war, but Don explained why he thinks we need to negotiate harder right now in order get things done. They also touched on the excitement surrounding the final Brexit deal deadline and the role that blockchain plays in banks right now.

 

