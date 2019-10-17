× The Top Five@5 (10/17/19): Monica Lewinsky reveals her new cyber-bullying PSA, Megyn Kelly calls for an outside investigation into NBC News, and Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68.

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, October 17th, 2019:

Monica Lewinsky revealed her new cyber-bullying PSA on the “Today Show”, and discussed her own experiences of being harassed. CPS CEO Janice Jackson responds to a new CTU radio ad about school funding on the John Williams show. Megyn Kelly in her first interview since being fired by NBC News, called for an outside investigation into her former employer, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3689467/3689467_2019-10-17-233907.64kmono.mp3

