The Opening Bell 10/17/19: United Auto Workers Strike Coming To An End

As October continues to move along so has the world of business. Bennett Wakenight filled in for Steve Grzanich and qued up the Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation where Don Lloyd (SVP of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange and Derivatives at Associated Bank) discussed the progress of the U.S./China trade war, but Don explained why he thinks we need to negotiate harder right now in order get things done. (At 20:48) Bennett was joined by Dale Buss (Contributor at Forbes, Wall Street Journal, and Chief Executive Magazine) to share an update on the United Auto Workers strike that is scheduled to end two weeks from now, after a a deal was tentatively reached yesterday afternoon.