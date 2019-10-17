PHOTO: Ryan Piper with the United Auto Workers continues to picket after news of a tentative contract agreement with General Motors, in Langhorne, Pa., Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Bargainers for General Motors and the United Auto Workers reached a tentative contract deal on Wednesday that could end a monthlong strike that brought the company's U.S. factories to a standstill. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
The Opening Bell 10/17/19: United Auto Workers Strike Coming To An End
PHOTO: Ryan Piper with the United Auto Workers continues to picket after news of a tentative contract agreement with General Motors, in Langhorne, Pa., Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Bargainers for General Motors and the United Auto Workers reached a tentative contract deal on Wednesday that could end a monthlong strike that brought the company's U.S. factories to a standstill. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
As October continues to move along so has the world of business. Bennett Wakenight filled in for Steve Grzanich and qued up the Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation where Don Lloyd (SVP of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange and Derivatives at Associated Bank) discussed the progress of the U.S./China trade war, but Don explained why he thinks we need to negotiate harder right now in order get things done. (At 20:48) Bennett was joined by Dale Buss (Contributor at Forbes, Wall Street Journal, and Chief Executive Magazine) to share an update on the United Auto Workers strike that is scheduled to end two weeks from now, after a a deal was tentatively reached yesterday afternoon.