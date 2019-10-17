Childcare and Camp Options During 2019 CPS Teachers’ Strike

The Mincing Rascals 10.17.19: The Chicago Teachers Strike, the impeachment inquiry

Posted 5:48 PM, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:46PM, October 17, 2019

The Mincing Rascals logo (Scott Stantis)

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Justin Kaufmann of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn and Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune. They begin by debating whose side they are taking between the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools on day one of the teachers strike. Then, the Rascals explore the impeachment inquiry, the president’s take on Kurds and Syria, and the lingering outcome of the Ukraine call. Then, the Rascals review the latest Democratic Presidential debate.

 

