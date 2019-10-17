× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.17.19: Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson and Chicago Teachers Union Spokesperson Chris Geovanis

John Williams gives both Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union opportunities to provide their sides of the story as the Chicago Teachers Strike continues its first day. CPS CEO Janice Jackson starts that dialogue with responses to the new CTU radio ad campaign, which will begin its run tomorrow on WGN Radio. Then, CTU Communications Director Chris Geovanis responds to those statements from CEO Jackson. And listeners call and text in with their most significant concerns – and excitement – surrounding the strike.